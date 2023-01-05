AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has extended the allocation of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, food benefits for January.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the commission is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January, which is expected to help around 1.6 million Texas households.

“As we enter the new year, we’re proud to continue supporting Texans through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” Abbott said. “Thanks to HHSC, Texans across the state will be able to access healthy food to take care of their families and loved ones.”

Officials expect all SNAP households to receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, which should appear in recipients’ accounts by Jan. 31.

“We know these benefits will help families start 2023 with healthy and nutritious foods,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release.

Because of recently passed legislation, the release said that February 2023 will be the last month that eligible households can receive emergency SNAP benefits. Officials said households will receive a notice about the change before the emergency allotment ends.

For more information, visit the Your Texas Benefits website.