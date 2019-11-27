Snow for some, freezing rain for others in the forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas – A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will develop across portions of the South Plains and eastern New Mexico late Wednesday evening. The threat for wintry precipitation will continue overnight and into Thursday morning.

The main concern will be icy conditions developing for areas on the Caprock.

Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Some roadways may become icy as well.

Snowfall accumulations of one to two inches are possible over the northwestern South Plains, with higher amounts further west and northwest into New Mexico.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from early Wednesday evening to late Thursday morning.

For areas off the Caprock, a cold rain is expected.