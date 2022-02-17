LUBBOCK, Texas – Snyder High School senior Collin Mitten turned an elective into a huge passion for filmmaking, and it’s taking him to the state filmmaking competition next Wednesday.

The film Collin turned into the University Interscholastic League is titled ‘Delusions,’ and goes through a musician’s journey of finding the stage again after a fan was killed at one of her concerts.

Collin said he thinks he’s made the film completely different than anybody else in the competition.

His teacher, Clark Reed, who is the theater director at Snyder High School, explained how he just needed that extra push to help him soar.

“He’s talented, He’s smart, he’s driven, and he just needed a push in our direction. And he just latched on, took it and ran,” he said.

Collin took on the project like a true producer would; raising the money by himself, finding the actors, and putting everything else together with the help of those closest to him.

He said, “This was a community and family effort. For me at least, we had a lot of people that put in time, money, and effort into this film. So it’s rewarding to me that I am able to say, hey, we were able to do this because of you.”

Collin’s film has been narrowed down to just six within the narrative category. It will be judged off of a rubric that is 60% cinematic storyteller and 40% production and post production.

After graduation, Collin hopes to attend Abilene Christian University to pursue a degree in multimedia. He then hopes to take on many producing and directing roles as a way to put his filmmaking talents to good use.