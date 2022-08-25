LUBBOCK, Texas — A Snyder man pleaded guilty Thursday and admitted to possessing child pornography, according to court documents. The admission was part of a plea deal.

Jerry Lee Bledsoe, 48, was arrested in Abilene in January 2021. He was taken to the Scurry County Jail and later transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In November 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children obtained a CyberTip of suspected child pornography trafficking. Bledsoe was determined to be the likely distributor by the Abilene Police Department, court documents said.

According to court documents, Bledsoe “initially denied viewing child pornography, but eventually admitted to viewing child pornography on the internet a long time ago.”

Bledsoe had two phones in his possession, both of which had child pornography images, court documents said.

Bledsoe faces up to 10 years in federal prison if a judge accepts the plea deal.