Snyder man to serve seven years for possessing stolen firearms

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Snyder man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after he was found with three stolen firearms.

Court records filed in Lubbock federal court said Torrance Bean was found with the guns in his house in Snyder on May 9, 2019.

Officers responded to call a Gebo’s location in Snyder at 5:40 that morning and surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as Bean, breaking a window with a rock and stealing three assault rifles.

Officers then went to Bean’s house at 3750 Avondale Ave, arrested him and found the stolen guns under his bed.

In July, Bean admitted to the allegations. Bean had previously been convicted of three felonies.

