LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 71-year-old William Brunt are suing Stripes Convenience Stores after he was killed when an intoxicated driver hit his car in September.

Brunt was pronounced deceased at the scene on US 62 near Lorenzo on Sep. 5 after 38-year-old Enrique Martinez crashed into the back of his car. Brunt’s wife, niece, and sister-in-law were also injured.

“In that instant, it not only changed my life, but it changed my children’s lives, my grandchildren’s lives,” Brunt’s wife Norma said. “It’s just so senseless.”

Investigators said Martinez admitted to drinking at two Lubbock Stripes locations before the crash. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries and arrested for intoxication assault, intoxication manslaughter and driving while unlicensed.

“Justice to me in this case is that he pays for what he did,” Ms. Brunt said. “He killed my husband. He injured my niece to the point she needed to have two surgeries. My sister is still having issues with a broken arm and her back. He needs to go to prison.”

William, Norma and family

But the family said justice also includes accountability for the entities they believe illegally sold him alcohol. Attorneys with Roberts Markland LLP, a personal injury and wrongful death firm in Houston, are filing a lawsuit this week against Stripes.

“We know there are three Stripes locations in Lubbock. He visited two of those locations, and they sold him alcohol when he did not have a photo ID,” attorney Anjali Sharma said. “This person took away a great man, a great husband, a great grandfather, and so we just want to bring accountability to the driver and to those entities that should not have been serving him alcohol.”

Ms. Brunt hopes this lawsuit will not only encourage safe practices among businesses but raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving for the entire community.

“It’s not just me,” she said. “There are a lot of people who are out there hurting because somebody decided to drive drunk. If it just changes the situation for one person, that’s great.”