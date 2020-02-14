Social media accuses a Lubbock McDonald’s of having mold in kitchen; here’s what inspectors actually found

A City of Lubbock vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s, 2433 S Loop 289, during an inspection (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Facebook post this week went locally viral in the Lubbock area – claiming that the McDonald’s location at South Loop east of University Avenue had a problem in the kitchen with mold.

Images in the post showed multiple dirty conditions. It was made by an individual claiming to have been forced to quit.

In the post, she said, “I wouldn’t keep my mouth closed about how nasty the store is.”

Images from employee who made social media post (used here with permission)

The City of Lubbock on Thursday afternoon said health inspectors were aware of the Facebook post, and an inspector had been sent to go look at the kitchen. EverythingLubbock.com noticed that the inspector’s truck was parked at the location for more than two hours.

On Friday, we were able to obtain the results of the inspection which found a total of seven violations. Three of them were described as priority violations.

The inspection on Thursday found soiled surfaces, but there was no mention of mold in the official report.

The most recent inspection mentioned surfaces not being clean or sanitized. The issue of hand washing (or use of gloves) was also not in compliance.

In November, there was only one violation. But it was considered a priority violation.

In October, inspectors with the City of Lubbock found 10 violations – three of which were categorized as priority violations.

In September, there were 14 violations – three of which were priority violations.

We reached out to the local McDonald’s franchisee, Vargas Management, Inc., who declined to comment.

As we continue to work on this story, it will be updated late Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

CLICK HERE to comment, react or share on Facebook.