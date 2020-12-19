Someone shot a moving vehicle along MSF, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Someone shot a moving vehicle along the 600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, a police report said, Wednesday afternoon.

Six people were in a crossover-style vehicle when they heard “a loud noise.”

“[They] realized they were being shot at,” the police report said. The number of shots was not listed in the police report.

“[The driver] advised he believes the shots came from behind them, and since they were in a moving vehicle going approximately 55-60 MPH that the shots must have come from another vehicle,” the police report said.

A police officer wrote in the report, “I observed the window on the back hatch of the vehicle to be shattered.”

“I observed damage to the rear passenger’s side seat’s headrest,” the police report said. “I observed the rearview mirror to be broken. I observed a hole in the windshield of the vehicle.”

One person in the car suspected two gang members of the shooting, but others in the car had no idea who would shoot at them.

No injuries were listed in the police report.