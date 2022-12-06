LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting weekend for the Lubbock Christian University Eagles as they won the TAPPS Division IV State Football Title on Saturday! Their first state title since 2004.

To beat the streak, the Eagles brought down the four-time defending state champions at Shiner St. Paul in a 57-20 win. Head Coach Chris Softley said his team came out aggressively early on.

“We threw the first punch, we got a takeaway on the first possession, turned it into points, and then proceeded to score three times in 55 seconds and started to put some space between us. And so, it was a great opening script,” Softley explained.

For Softely, this was his first ever state title in his sixteen years of coaching. He believed the most important part of it all was that his team played their best football. “That’s something you can be really proud of,” he added.

“This is special, because of what we know is Friday Night Lights in West Texas and in football in Texas is it’s difficult to win. It takes it takes a special season,” Softley explained.

He ended with eight seniors on the team. Linebacker Will Hawley and quarterback Bax Townsend said there was no better way they could’ve ended their high school football careers.

Townsend said, “It’s crazy. It’s kind of surreal. You don’t see many people finish their season on a win. There’s very few that get a say they’re state champions.”

Softley couldn’t express enough how proud he was of the young men on his team. “We got to witness a great group of young men collectively achieve something bigger than themselves. That was really fun to be a part of,” he explained.

He said every year, the state championship is never the goal. He said the try to max out each and every day, working as hard as they possibly can; and the state championship, is just a byproduct of doing everything else correctly along the way. He said that’s the goal for next season.