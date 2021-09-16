South Lubbock shooting under investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas– A shooting in South Lubbock left one person with serious injuries.

Authorities responded to a call of a possible shooting at the 2700 block of 108th Street just after midnight.

Police confirmed that the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Covenant Medical Center by a private vehicle, police said.

According to Lubbock Police, initial investigations determined that there had been an altercation between a suspect and the victim, which ended with the victim getting shot.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

