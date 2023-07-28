LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday night, the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of building a new student residence close to Texas Tech University’s campus.

The high-rise housing complex would be seven-stories, hold 700-beds and sit between 14th Street and 15th Street on Avenue X.

However, not all the people living in the nearby South Overton neighborhood are happy about the decision.

“I didn’t sleep last night. We were up talking about it until three or four in the morning,” John Lafreniere, a 10-year resident of South Overton said.

Lafreniere was at Thursday night’s meeting to oppose the new high rise.

“There’s cars driving by the street all day long. You put 700 more residents and all their friends driving up and down this block with a right-turn-only stop sign up here, and only one or two ways out of there … That’s a lot of cars,” Lafreniere said.

Lafreniere said he’s not opposed to other housing options like a new apartment complex, but he is opposed to a seven-story dorm since he doesn’t see there being enough space for it.

But for Ken Abraham, the developer who created the proposal, it’s been a long-time dream.

“When students come in and look at Texas Tech, they come to look at the housing and this is first class housing, in my opinion. There’s absolutely no way in the world this can hurt anything,” Abraham said at Thursday’s meeting.

Others at the meeting agreed with Abraham, thinking the area would be a great place for students to live and beneficial to the community.

But a group of South Overton residents disagree.

Jenna Lafreniere, a South Overton resident, thinks there are many other places that would work for student living.

“Texas Tech is already adding additional housing for those students, so why interrupt this beautiful neighborhood?” Lafreniere said.

A few things some residents of South Overton are worried about are traffic, water pressure and the integrity and preservation of their historic neighborhood.

However, they also said that they haven’t given up on advocating for their neighborhood and they’re hopeful about what’s to come. They said what they need now is community support.

The Lubbock City Council will meet in a few weeks to talk about this proposal.