LEVELLAND, Texas – The South Plains Church is putting on its 35th annual Garage Giveaway Saturday, and they’re accepting donations of any and everything someone may be willing to donate.

Senior Pastor Eddie Trice said they strive to be a blessing to the community, which is why this idea stemmed back in 1987.

He said the giveaway is always a big hit, and he’s seen items donated of all kinds. “I’ve seen washers, I’ve seen dryers, I’ve seen bedroom suits, I’ve seen so many toys. I mean, it’s looked like they brought them in on a truckload you know,” he explained.

However, this year, they’re in need of more children’s clothes, shoes, backpacks, and anything else to help kids get back to school.

“It’s mainly moms, not just moms, but mainly moms,” Trice added. “They come and, and it seems to me that they really get a blessing for their children.”

The Garage Giveaway is one of the many ways the church gives back to the Levelland community. “We want our community to know we care about them. And we’re doing this as an outreach to help people,” Trice said.

The giveaway will be Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m., but the last day to donate or drop off is Wednesday, July 27. They ask people to bring items during business hours. For more information, visit the church website.