LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are planning to come to the 106th annual Panhandle South Plains Fair you can purchase tickets online or pay with a card at the gate for the first time ever.

General Manager Jennifer Wallace says each year the staff listens to the community and makes it better.

This year there will be a new taco vendor and new ride called “The New York, New York” which is a funhouse for kids.

“We are getting permanent covers for the picnic tables so people can have some shade when they are sitting,” Wallace said. “We’ve added air in our livestock pavilion so the people that want to go watch those shows can kind of go cool off, everybody wants to get out of the sun.”

Workers were busy today touching up paint and making improvements to vendor booths.

Wallace says it takes them nine months to plan for the nine days.

The temperatures may be in the triple digits now, but Wallace says the forecast look a lot cooler for fair days.

Wallace says the number one reason people enjoy the fair is because of the food.

“We give all the money back to the community. It’s about a million dollars that they make collectively, and it goes back into the community. We will continue to do that as long as the fair is around.” Wallace said.

The nine-day fair kicks off September 22-30. To purchase tickets, visit the fair’s website.