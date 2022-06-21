LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains Food Bank is helping hundreds more people a week because of inflation. Unfortunately, those needing food aren’t the only ones taking the hit.

The food bank serves 20 counties. With the many vehicles they use daily, they’re also using a lot of fuel. Along with high gas and food prices, they’re also facing a decrease in donations and volunteers.

With the need so high, they’ve increased their hours to accommodate those who work a 9-5. The food bank is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. This has brought them an increase of around 600 more people every week.

Jenifer Smith, the Chief Operations Officer for the food bank said, “We know we still have to do the work. We have to ask the community to help us with that cost.”

Morgan Baker who’s also with the food bank added that because of supply chain issues and increased food prices, some of the food isn’t showing up on time like normal.

“We’re doing what we can to fight that battle. But right now, we still have a lot of people lining up at our dock for food assistance. And we expect that number to rise,” Smith explained.

They’re accepting donations and volunteers now more than ever. To learn more, visit their website here for more information.