South Plains Food Bank’s Grub Farm building is now completely renovated

LUBBOCK, Texas – Since the 1980s, the building at The South Plains Food Bank’s Grub Farm was cobbled together as a barn, with no heating, cooling or hot water.

Then, that barn has was converted into a classroom for a youth program about life and job skills.

“We have many success stories,” said Jenifer Smith, Division Director for Farm, Orchard and GRUB. “A lot of the kids in the program come to us from the Juvenile Justice System. On the other end of the spectrum, we get a lot of kids that come to us from honor society.”

Kevin Reed, owner of Clear View Custom Homes, said the building is totally renovated now.

“New floors to redesigning some spaces here and there, new paint, sheet rock, new cabinetry, appliances basically a total remodel project,” he said.

This project took about seven months and cost about $150,000, but was all made possible by the help from the community.

“A lot of our crews dove in and did it after hours and when they could. There were so many materials, time and labor donated to the project,” Reed said.

Smith said all this hard work is to help the kids.

“We can do more education,” Smith said. “This means we can pull more kids from the community who are in need of a program like this. This has opened up our classroom potential greatly.”

They are still trying to fund raise for the rest of the $40,000 they need to pay for the completion.