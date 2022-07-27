LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains Mall in Lubbock is celebrating 50 years. Its grand opening was July 26, 1972.

For those fifty years, the South Plains Mall has served more than just the Hub City, but all of the South Plains, along with Eastern New Mexico.

It was a project that started before Loop 289 was even created and has grown from just over 800,000 square feet to now about 1.1 million square feet. It started with 107 stores in 1972, and there are now 130.

“If you look at our original site plan, and then you kind of look around the property today — everyone has to adapt, and 50 years, that’s a long time,” Ashley Knox with the South Plains Mall explained. “That is probably one of the most fun parts about South Plains mall is that we continue to adapt.”

Jesse Espinoza started working at Thom McAn’s Shoes in 1976 and has stayed working in the mall ever since. He now manages the Dallas Cowboys Pro-Shop. He said he remembers the open fields around the mall when it first opened.

“The cotton fields were still out here. So, I was like, wow, well, let’s hope this works. And it really has,” he said.

Espinoza’s job is one of many jobs that has been provided by the South Plains Mall. Knox said they’ve been a part of Lubbock’s economic engine, being one of the largest sales tax producing entities.

She added, ”What we’re always striving to do is be a place where our community can come together, where you can get together with friends, you can be out here with your family, you can have those milestone experiences.”

The mall’s 50th Celebration will run through Saturday, July 30. Many stores and restaurants are offering special deals.