LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Mall on Monday evening announced a temporary change in hours due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 — sometimes called coronavirus.

“To help support our whole community, we have temporarily adjusted our operating hours,” the South Plains Mall said.

Updated Operating Hours beginning Tuesday, March 17.

11:00 am to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Noon to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

The mall also said each store and restaurant’s operating hours may vary.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19