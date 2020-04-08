South Plains Public Health District Reports Confirmed 5th Case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lynn County

The following is a press release from the South Plains Health District:

TAHOKA, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As of 7:07 a.m. on April 8, 2020 a positive case was reported to Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock being a 40-year-old male residing in Tahoka, Texas. This being the 5th case reported in Lynn County at this time.

The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed a case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lynn County. The Health District is working to identify recent contacts of the patient. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The South Plains Public Health District and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues.

The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19. The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lynn County area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(Press release from South Plains Public Health District)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19