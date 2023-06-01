LUBBOCK, Texas – Many school districts in the Lubbock and South Plains area are participating in free summer lunch programs this year. We created a list so you have all the details.
- Lubbock ISD: Monday-Thursday, June 5 through July 28, breakfast: 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. lunch: 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Open sites: Cavazos, Dunbar, Estacado, Irons, Monterey, O.l. Slaton and Roberts.
- Frenship ISD: Monday-Friday, June 5 through July 28, Frenship High School Soccer Complex 11:00 a.m. to12:00 p.m., Duran Park 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Dawson ISD: Monday-Thursday, June 5 through June 22, Dawson ISD Cafeteria 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Spur ISD: Monday-Friday, May 30 through June 28, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Denver City ISD: June 5 through June 30, Mustang Cafeteria 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Ralls ISD: Monday-Thursday, June 5 through June 30, Ralls Secondary Cafeteria 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Lubbock Roosevelt ISD: Tuesday-Friday, May 30 through June 2nd. Monday-Thursday June 5 through June 29. Roosevelt Elementary Cafeteria 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Levelland ISD: Monday-Thursday, May 30 through June 29, Middle School and Intermediate School 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Olton ISD: Monday-Thursday, June 1 through June 29, Olton Cafeteria 7:40 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Shallowater ISD: Tuesday-Friday, May 30 through June 2nd. Monday-Thursday June 5 through June 29. Middle school cafeteria from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Find a map of all locations here.