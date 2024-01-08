LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, Jan. 9. Scroll down to see the full list.

You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Public & Private Schools

Plainview ISD: 2-hour delay. Buses will run an hour and a half later, only on pavement. Monitor your mobile app and callouts.

Springlake-Earth ISD: Delayed until 10 a.m. Possibility of cancellation if weather does not improve. Check for updates.

Lazbuddie ISD: Delayed until 10 a.m.

Daycares and Preschools

Government/Other

Hale County Meals on Wheels: Closed. Use a meal from your SnowBox for lunch.