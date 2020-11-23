SPC announces delayed start for spring 2021 semester

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains College announced Monday morning a delayed start for the Spring 2021 semester.

“Spring Classes will now begin on January 19th 2021,” SPC said. “This will give you more time away from campus and allow for us all to have a safe start to the semester.”

“At this time Spring Break is still on the academic calendar,” SPC said. The original academic calendar called for January 11 as the first day of class.

Texas Tech previously announced a delayed start to the spring semester. In mid-November, Lubbock and the surrounding area was critically short on hospital space because of the spread of COVID-19. As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State health Services reported that 25.92 percent of hospital patients in the greater Lubbock area (TSA-B) were COVID-positive.

The following is the message from SPC:

Good Morning SPC students. SPC would like to announce a schedule change for the Spring 2021 semester. Spring Classes will now begin on January 19th 2021. This will give you more time away from campus and allow for us all to have a safe start to the semester. At this time Spring Break is still on the academic calendar. Administrative offices will open back up for virtual appointments only on January 4th. All offices will be open in person on January 11th. Faculty will report back to campus on January 11th. The semester will end on May 13th, 2021. You can view any date changes to our Academic Calendar at this link southplainscollege.edu