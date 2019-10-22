Speaker Dennis Bonnen not seeking another term, Dennis Burrows issues statement

AUSTIN/LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced that he will not be seeking re-election as State Representative of District 25.

Below is a statement released from Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

“Since Friday, I have had numerous conversations with Members who care deeply about the Texas House, and I respect the manner in which they have handled this entire situation. After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House. I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature. My below colleagues have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on, and I thank them for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so.”

Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows released the following statement this morning in response to Speaker Bonnen’s announcement:

“Speaker Bonnen lead a very successful 86th session and I thank him for his many years of service to Texas. His leadership is responsible for great achievements for taxpayers, public education and he has been great ally for Texas Tech and West Texas. I am proud to call him my friend.”