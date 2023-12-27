LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Enforcement said sprinklers are forgotten when it comes to water irrigation in the winter, and it can lead to some hazards.

Director of Code Administration, Stuart Walker, told EverythingLubbock.com it is good to water yards in the winter, but “it doesn’t need as much.”

Walker explained the irrigation schedule, “restrictions limit the number of days per week that Lubbock’s residents can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day.”

But Walker said it is important for people to watch for temperatures below 35 degrees because sprinklers should not be on.

Walker explained, “they see ice on their front yard, that’s when they know that the sprinkler systems are running and they need to turn it off or they might have a broken sprinkler head or something.”

Those sprinklers not only freeze but run-off water can cause some hazards, according to Walker.

Walker said, “ice on the sidewalks could cause pedestrians to slip and fall in the streets, could cause vehicular vehicle accidents as well.”

Walker said people that are caught watering during no-water hours or not scheduled and or during freeze watch, can be fined.

“If somebody does get a fine or does get a citation, that’s a Class C misdemeanor, it could be as high as $2,000,” Walker said.

If you would like more information on the irrigation schedule or see when you can water your lawn, click here.