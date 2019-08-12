SPWRC calls out young man caught on video, claims he abandoned kittens

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Monday took to social media to say a young man abandoned kittens at the drop-off office.

“Please help stop the abuse of our volunteers, staff, and agency,” the SPWRC said.

“We do not accept domestic animals such as dogs, cats, etc.,” SPWRC said. “We are not equipped to handle these animals as we only deal with native wildlife.”

SPWRC asked “Can anyone identify this young man?”

It was more of rhetorical question. Gail Barnes with SPWRC said she is not asking the public to take direct action such as calling the police.

Instead, she is asking people to be aware that other rescue centers are available for domestic pets.

“It is an emotional issue for the staff,” Barnes said. The center is set up for wildlife not dogs and cats.

“These kittens were newborns. They had been without food,” Barnes said. The kittens were discovered Monday morning in the drop-off office. “He was what we call a ‘drop and run.’”

“In July we had 6 cats dropped off. In June, I don’t know how many,” Barnes said.

“We had signs up that said we do not take dogs and cats,” Barnes said. “There is a list of every rescue.”

Barnes also said since the center added surveillance cameras, the number of abandoned cats and dogs decreased.

