LUBBOCK, Texas– A stabbing in South Lubbock near Clifford H. Andrews Park left one person injured.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the area of 74th Street and Memphis Avenue just after 9:00 p.m.

One person suffered moderate injuries from a stab wound and was transported to the hospital, according to police.

No arrests had been made at this time, according to Lubbock Police.

