LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested a man, Joshua Martinez, Jr., 18, and charged him with aggravated assault late Friday night, according to a police report.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 5400 block of 50th Street. Officers found a stabbing victim in the driver seat of an SUV. The SUV’s hood was opened when police arrived.

The victim was working on a car for Martinez’s mother, according to witness accounts. Martinez “came out of nowhere” right before the stabbing, the police report said.

Martinez’s mother told officers maybe he thought the victim was standing too close to her. Martinez told police he saw the victim a screwdriver in his hand, and “he felt that it was a ‘do or die’ situation, so he stabbed [the victim].”

“[Martinez] did not advise of any other reason for stabbing [the victim],” the police report said.

As of Monday afternoon, Martinez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. The victim suffered “serious, but not life-threatening” injuries, police said on Monday.