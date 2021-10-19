Proposal, Dupre Elementary School to close at the end of school year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD staff members on Monday were told of a proposal to close Dupre Elementary School, 2008 Avenue T. Parents were told late Tuesday.

EverythingLubbock.com confirmed a few basic details from Lubbock ISD. The issue for school administrators is the cost per student, LISD confirmed. Many of the students will be transferred to Brown Elementary or there will also be an option to attend Carmona-Harrison Elementary School.

Dupree fell to less than 200 students, LISD said, and sending the children to other schools will provide better resources for the children. LISD said no teachers will lose their jobs.

The plan still needs approval of the Lubbock ISD board of trustees – which could come in November.

The school, located in the Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood, was named for the third superintendent of LISD, Marcy Mathias Dupre, Sr.

The school Facebook page says, “Dupre Elementary, constructed in 1927, is the oldest school in Lubbock, Texas.” As an aside, Lubbock High goes back to 1891, but the building itself in its current location was completed in 1931.

