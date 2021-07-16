Standoff over, suspect arrested and identified after deadly shooting of officer

LEVELLAND, Texas – Levelland Police identified a suspect Thursday just before midnight as Omar Soto-Chavira, 22.

Officials said he shot and killed Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett. Officials said he was also responsible for wounding four more officers during an armed standoff that started just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 10th Street.

Image of Omar Soto Chavira from Hockley County Jail (June 29 arrest)

Soto-Chavira was taken to a Lubbock hospital shortly after surrendering himself to authorities.

