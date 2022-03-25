LUBBOCK, Texas – Starting a garden from scratch can be challenging, and with inflation right now, grocery prices have gone up. Which makes right now the best time to start growing produce from the backyard.

In honor of the first week of spring, Dr. Vikram Baliga, with Texas Tech’s plant and soil science department gave some good tips on starting a garden and maintaining it throughout the unpredictable West Texas weather.

While most produce has gone up, Dr. Baliga said there really hasn’t been any huge spikes in seed prices. He said you can buy 100 seeds for around ten dollars.

“Even if you lose a few, even if the seeds are a little bit more expensive, you’re still only paying like fractions of a cent ultimately for your plant. Because each individual seed is pretty cheap,” he said.

It’s the West Texas weather that can make or break a garden due to wind, drought., and steep temperature changes.

Baliga explained, “Lubbock in general is a challenge to growing things, right. Your best bet around here is to try to work with the climate as much as you can.”

To accomplish this, he said to pick the right places in the garden, and adjust the local environment enough to make it conducive to specific plants. And thankfully, some of the best produce thrives in this climate.

“Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, okra – a lot of the things that you would normally want to plant in the garden, things that are kind of staples at the grocery store, do great here,” Baliga said.

He said some of the most important things to do when gardening in West Texas is to start small and stay patient. It’s also important to have enough water for the plants so they have the best irrigation possible.

For more information on getting started, Baliga said the garden at Texas Tech is open for anyone to come out and learn more. He also suggested using Agrilife Extension as a resource for home gardening tips.