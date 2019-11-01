State Bar disciplines Lubbock lawyer

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock lawyer will be suspended for two years as announced Friday morning by the Texas Bar.

Patrick Cameron Murray agreed to a two-year, fully probated suspension on September 9 after it was found that he did not keep a client informed and did not respond to a grievance. His probated suspension went into effect on September 16.

In addition, Murray will have to pay $800 in attorney’s fees and expenses.

Murray was licensed in April of 2015. His areas of expertise are business, criminal, family, litigation: personal injury, real estate, wills-trusts-probate and juvenile.

According to the Texas Bar website, Murray graduated with a law degree from Texas Tech University in December 2014.

