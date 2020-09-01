State of Texas sees decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The number of patients with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals is the lowest it’s been since June.

The peak was more than 11,000 patients in July. As of Sept. 1, there are 4,144 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

In Lubbock, 79 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Twenty-eight patients are in the ICU and 51 are on the floor.

The highest number of hospitalizations was on July 25. At that time, 117 patients were in the ICU.

Covenant Medical Center staff report 50 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Covenant Health CEO Chris Lancaster said Covenant is no longer receiving patients from other parts of the state.