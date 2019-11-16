First Texas child dies of flu in 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported the first child death of the flu season.

The agency stated in a news release Friday that a five-year-old child in the Rio Grande region did not get the flu shot this year.

According to the latest flu report from DSHS, flu activity in the state keeps rising and is currently at an above-average level.

The agency warned that children, especially those between six months and five years of age, are at high risk for serious flu-related complications, including death. Health experts said the best defense for children against the flu is the flu shot.

The DSHS provides the following link to help people find the closest place to get a flu vaccine.