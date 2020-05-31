Governor Abbott activates National Guard in response to violent protests

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott activated the National Guard on Saturday in response to protests of George Floyd’s death that have turned violent.

“Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated,” Abbott said.

Large protests have been organized this weekend in several Texas cities. Some businesses in Dallas were looted Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Abbott deployed state resources to Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin to help keep the protests peaceful.