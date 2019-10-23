UPDATE: Dangerous inmate in custody in Snyder after escaping in stolen Sheriff’s vehicle, all clear given

The following is a statement from the Snyder Police Department:

Snyder Alert Message. Please lock your doors and stay inside. There has been an escape of a dangerous inmate in the area of Avenue A and 35th Street. Stay indoors and away from windows. If someone tries to enter your home call 911 immediately. Stay inside until you receive an all clear message. The Snyder Police Department and other agencies will be in the area.

The escaped inmate had stolen a Sheriff’s department vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the inmate is on foot. He is considered dangerous. If you spot anyone suspicious in your area call 911 immediately, said a statement from the City of Snyder.

According to police, the inmate was identified as Christopher Charles Minor and was in custody by 10:30 a.m.