UIL modifies contingency plans in wake of extended school closings

This is a release from the University Interscholastic League.

In accordance with the Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott mandating schools remain temporarily closed through Monday, May 4, 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.

These modifications are based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020. As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension.

All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place. UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.



The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.

Remote Learning/Coaching

During statewide school suspension, remote learning/coaching of UIL activities is allowed through electronic, video or teleconferencing type methods. Schools shall limit instruction for UIL activities to a maximum of eight hours per week per activity, in addition to a maximum of sixty minutes per day Monday through Friday.

For athletic activities that are out of season, schools shall limit remote instruction to a maximum of sixty minutes per day Monday through Friday.