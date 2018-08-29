'Don't Mess with Texas' campaign searching for new jingle

(Photo provided by TxDOT)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) - If you're a musician looking for your next big break, the Texas Department of Transportation is searching for new talent to feature in its "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign.

The new song search is being launched to remind people to not litter.

The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite entries. The winners, as part of the larger prize package, will earn the chance to meet the Randy Rogers Band and Las Fenix and appear in a future campaign TV spot.

The winner also gets to brag that they're in the same echelon as George Strait and Willie Nelson as musicians who have been involved in the "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign.

People who are interested just need to submit an original 30-second performance that mentions the "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign and disposing of trash properly. You must also be 18 years or older and a legal resident of Texas to enter. Click here to enter.

The song submission period runs from Aug. 29 to Oct. 10, 2018.