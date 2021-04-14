1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the shooting of a North Texas police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday has been arrested.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

A search continued in the Gainesville area for another person who fled, and a third person is being questioned.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

