1 arrested after shooting in Spur

SPUR, Texas– One person was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call on Thursday in Spur.

Spur Police were dispatched to the 300 block of 5th Street in reference to an individual “branding a weapon” and fired a shot at the victim, according to a statement from Spur PD.

Officers were able to locate the suspect who fled the scene in his vehicle, and he was later apprehended at his home, according to police.

The suspect, Christopher Castillo, 47, remained in the Dickens County Sheriff’s Office, who also responded to assist Spur PD, according to the statement.