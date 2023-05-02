EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A rescue team at Guadalupe Mountains National Park found a deceased fallen climber and a stranded climber Sunday, April 30 after Guadalupe Mountains National Park was notified of a climbing party in distress on Saturday, April 29.

The National Park Service (NPS) says the park was notified of a climbing party in distress on Saturday, stating that one climber was stranded, and another individual had fallen off an edge and seemed unresponsive.

Multiple search and rescue teams were enroute Saturday afternoon and worked through the night trying to locate the party. A rescue team then found the fallen individual who was deceased and were also able to locate the stranded individual, according to the National Park Service.

The NPS reminds visitors that “rock climbing, including the use of technical aids, rappelling, or unaided free climbing” is prohibited in all areas of the park. Most of the rock at Guadalupe Mountains National Park is said to be “highly fractured limestone” which creates “loosely jointed rock that is easily dislodged, resulting in dangerous climbing conditions, “according to the National Park Service.

When planning a visit to a national park, park rangers advise visitors to prepare for their visit and pick an activity that can be enjoyed safely. Visitors can also click here for the 11 essentials that are needed: The 11 Essentials for Hiking in the Guadalupe Mountains (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).

For more information about Guadalupe Mountains National Park, click here: Guadalupe Mountains National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).