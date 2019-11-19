1 dead, 1 injured in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Upton Co.

UPTON CO., Texas– One person is dead and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Upton County on Nov. 15.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on State Highway 349, 18 miles north of Rankin, according to a DPS news release.

The release stated that a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling south on State Highway 349, while another truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was also traveling south on Highway 349 a short distance behind the first vehicle.

The second tractor-trailer slowed down to turn into a private drive, and the first tractor-trailer failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the second tractor-trailer, according to DPS.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer, Juan J. Martinez, 51 of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Stephanie Brown.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer, Pedro A. Rosales, 32 of Miami, Florida, suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.