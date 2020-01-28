1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Scurry Co. crash

SCURRY CO., Texas– One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County Monday.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on SH 208, less than a mile north of Dunn, according to a DPS news release.

According to the initial report, a Ford pickup was traveling east on FM 1606, while another Ford pickup was traveling north on SH 208.

The first pickup drove through a stop intersection and crashed into the driver’s side of the second pickup, according to DPS.

The driver of the second pickup, Jared Lee Foster, 39 of Colorado City, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Bell-Cyper-Seale Funeral Home in Snyder, according to DPS.

The driver of the first pickup, Cody Allen Loving, 45 of Snyder, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.