SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died and two are injured after an ambulance was involved in a two-car crash on Toll 49 at FM 16, according to DPS. A section of toll road has been shut down.

No patients were being transported in the ambulance at the time, and according to officials, both transporters in the ambulance are being treated for “incapacitating injuries.” DPS said the fatality occurred in a second car involved in the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for another hour as of 2:30 p.m., and officials with UT Health East Texas have confirmed that it was one of their ambulances involved in the crash.