EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a shooting in far East El Paso that left one person dead and five others injured.

The shooting happened along the 12300 block of Tierra Inca around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Police say a 19-year-old man is dead, one person is in critical condition and four others are injured. Three of the injured are 17 or 18 years old and ages were not given for two of the victims. One of the victims was female and the rest are male.

When police arrived after reports of a shooting, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation showed that the residence where the shooting happened was rented out short-term by high-school students for a Montwood High homecoming after-party.

Police say they are actively pursuing “all leads.”

Investigators are asking the public’s assistance for any information. The subject/subjects are not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.