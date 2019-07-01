1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Deaf Smith County Saturday evening.

A truck tractor was towing a semi-trailer traveling south on FM 809, approximately five miles north of Dawn, while a Hyundai passenger car was traveling west on FM 1062, according the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS crash summary said the Hyundai failed to yield right of way at a stop sign at the intersection. DPS said the truck tractor/semi-trailer struck the Hyundai. Due to the impact, the truck tractor and trailer went into a right side skid and rolled over into a ditch.

DPS said the Hyundai also ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the truck tractor/semi-trailer, Shawn Parsons, 38 of Amarillo, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Karen Boren, said DPS. The driver of the Hyundai, Jacob San-Miguel, 22 of Hereford, was not injured in the crash. Both Parsons and San-Miguel were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remained under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers by Monday.