1 dead after Curry County, NM crash

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico– One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Curry County Monday, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after noon, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on New Mexico 77 near the intersection of Curry Road G, according to a news release.

The investigation determined that Garrett Viss, 65, of Bovina, was traveling west on NM 77 in a GMC pickup. Once Viss was in the area of Curry Road G, the vehicle left the roadway, entered the soft shoulder and overturned, according to the release.

Viss was ejected and died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if Viss was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.