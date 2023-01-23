BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Phillips 66 confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that an Austin Industrial contractor injured in the incident earlier this month at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex has died from his injuries.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex on Jan. 17 caused the closure of SH 136 north of the roundabout in Borger to Stinnett. Six individuals were reported injured at that time because of the incident.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com from Phillips 66, officials said:

“Phillips 66 can confirm that an Austin Industrial contractor Industrial injured in a January 17, 2023 incident at the Borger Complex died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased… The incident remains under investigation.” Phillips 66 Official

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Austin Industrial and the story will be updated if they respond to our request for comment on this story.