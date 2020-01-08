1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas– One person is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Levelland on Tuesday.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Levelland Police officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Texas Highway 114 and Lobo Drive in the city limits of Levelland, said Levelland PD police chief Albert Garcia.

Two of the victims, one of them elderly, were taken to Covenant Levelland. However, the elderly victim later had to be transported by AeroCare to a Lubbock hospital, said Garcia.

He said the elderly victim was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. A second victim was treated and released at Covenant Levelland.

Garcia said the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist in the investigation of the deadly crash.

No names of victims in the crash were released by Wednesday.