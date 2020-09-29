1 dead, multiple people injured in charter bus crash on I-40 near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a charter bus crash Tuesday morning in the Texas Panhandle.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 40 about one mile east of Vega in Oldham County.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the bus was traveling westbound in a one-lane construction zone when the driver drove out of that lane and into the closed lane.

The bus then traveled through traffic direction cones and struck multiple concrete overpass support beams which had been stored on the outside lane and shoulder of the roadway.

DPS said the bus driver was killed in the crash and was identified as Jerry Buckner, 71, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Three passengers were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries and two others with non-life threatening injuries.

Thirteen other passengers were transported to a hospital in Hereford with only minor injuries.

DPS said bus originated in Atlanta, Georgia and was heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

There were 26 total people on board the bus.

(KAMR/KCIT/MyHighPlains Photo)

(KAMR/KCIT/MyHighPlains Photo)

(KAMR/KCIT/MyHighPlains Photo)

(KAMR/KCIT/MyHighPlains Photo)

(KAMR/KCIT/MyHighPlains Photo)

(KAMR/KCIT/MyHighPlains Photo)

(MyHighPlains.com contributed to this report.)