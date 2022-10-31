UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday (10/29), that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. The bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into the ditch, according to officials.

UPDATE: Elkhart ISD announced on Friday evening that the bus crash on Highway 294, was a single vehicle accident where the bus rolled over while carrying cheerleaders to a game in Clifton.

According to Elkhart ISD, some of the students, sponsors and the driver have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – An Elkhart ISD school bus was involved in a crash on Friday (10/28), according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. They also said that Friday’s weather and road conditions are causing dangerous road conditions at the scene.

Officials said that no serious injuries have been reported from the accident. Texas DPS and school officials are also on the scene, according to ACSO.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.