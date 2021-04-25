1 killed, 2 injured in plane crash at coastal Texas airfield

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) — Officials say a man has been killed and his two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when their light aircraft crashed at a coastal Texas airfield.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi.

The DPS statement says the pilot, 76-year-old Carrol V. Jorgenson of Corpus Christi, was killed.

His two passengers, a 40-year-old man and an eight-year-old child, were ejected from the aircraft by the impact and were in serious but stable condition at Corpus Christi hospitals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar