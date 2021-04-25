1 killed, 2 injured in plane crash at coastal Texas airfield

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) — Officials say a man has been killed and his two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when their light aircraft crashed at a coastal Texas airfield.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi.

The DPS statement says the pilot, 76-year-old Carrol V. Jorgenson of Corpus Christi, was killed.

His two passengers, a 40-year-old man and an eight-year-old child, were ejected from the aircraft by the impact and were in serious but stable condition at Corpus Christi hospitals.